Say ‘Bye Bye’ to Chandrababu, Jagan exhorts people

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again went vitriolic against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his ‘foster son’ Pawan Kalyan and called upon the people to say ‘Bye Bye’ to Naidu. Jagan equated Naidu with Ravana and Dushasana in Ramayana and Mahabharata respectively and termed his supporters ‘Ravana Sena’ and ‘Rakshasa Mukalu.’

In the same breath, he compared himself with former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao who founded their own parties and went on to become Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Speaking after launching the land title deed distribution of the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Scheme at Narasannapet on Wednesday, he said, “If someone is enjoying the property that he acquired on his own, he is called the owner. If someone occupies others property, he is called an encroacher.”

Referring to Ramayana and Mahabharata, he said, “If someone devotes his life to his wife and even wages a war for her, he is called Lord Sri Rama. If some one forcibly takes away other’s wife, he is called Ravana.’’

He went on to add that if someone comes to power by founding his own party, he will be called MGR, NTR or Jagan. And, the one who deceives his own father-in-law, usurps his party, trust and also the Chief Minister post given by the people, he will be called Chandrababu (Naidu), he remarked.

Indirectly referring to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as the foster son of Naidu, the Chief Minister said one who supports Ravana is Ravana Sena (demons army) while those who stands by Duryodhana are called Dusta Chatustayam (evil quartet).

Referring to Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the TDP chief had usurped his father-in-law’s power and deceived people during elections with his false promises. Jagan urged the people to choose whether to send a leader, who deceived people with unfulfilled assurances to the Assembly or say ‘Bye Bye’ to him.

The Chief Minister, who lashed out at the friendly-media of Naidu, asked people not to believe anything published in newspapers or telecast on TV channels and judge the YSRC government by the welfare schemes initiated by it.

CM’s gesture

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity during his visit to Narasannapeta on Wednesday. Meesala Krishnaveni of Chinna Sirlam village in Vizianagaram district appealed to the Chief Minister to provide help for her daughter Indraja’s medical treatment. Responding to her plea, Jagan directed officials to provide necessary medical support to 7-year-year old Indraja

