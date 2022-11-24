Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six farmers electrocuted in three weeks in Anantapur village

In another incident that took place on November 22, an electric wire snapped and fell on the ground on the same line wherein previously five people were killed in the village.

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Six farmers, belonging to Dargah Honnur village in Bommanahal Mandal of Ananthapur district, were killed in a series of electric mishaps in less than three weeks. While the electricity department officials were yet to ascertain the reason why five people got killed, a new incident came to light where a lady farmer identified as Vani (28) died of electrocution, in an attempt to  switch on the starter box of the water motor in her agriculture field on Wednesday morning.

In another incident that took place on November 22, an electric wire snapped and fell on the ground on the same line wherein previously five people were killed in the village. Fortunately, no untoward incident happened as there was no public movement at that time. 

According to a previous data, about 210 people fell victim to electric mishaps due to the negligence of the electricity department in the last three years, while around 54 people lost their lives between April and October. It is alleged that use of substandard materials is the reason behind the failure of the safety mechanism.

It is also said that negligence in carrying out periodical maintenance could also be the probability behind the non-functioning of feeders and LV breakers during accidents. M Surendra, SE Electricity Department (Anantapur) said the department is conducting an in-depth probe into the electric mishaps that occurred in the past three weeks.

The department has taken strict action against officials who were responsible for the incidents. A probe into the Bommanahal mishap is underway, added he. He urged people to dial the toll-free number 1912 to report any electricity issues.

