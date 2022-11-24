Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP seminar on aquaculture crisis Thursday

In a release issued on Wednesday, Atchannaidu appealed to all aqua farmers in the State to attend the seminar, which will be chaired by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 24th November 2022 05:54 AM

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag (For representation purpose | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam State president K Atchannaidu said the party will organise a State-level seminar on ‘Idemi Karma’ for aqua farmers at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday.In a release issued on Wednesday, Atchannaidu appealed to all aqua farmers in the State to attend the seminar, which will be chaired by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The main focus will be on the injustice being done for the aqua. It will formulate an action plan to fight for the interests of aqua farmers. 

He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who assured aqua farmers of supply of power at Rs 1.50 per unit, had miserably failed to keep the promise. “Subsidies for aqua sector are no longer available in the YSRC regime. Several farmers have resorted to commit suicide after incurring heavy losses and unable to bear debt burden,” he said.

