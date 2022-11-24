Tulja Bhavani temple officials learn about Tirumala’s best practices 

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A team of officials from the Government of Maharastra along with Tuljapur legislator Ranajagjit Sinha P Patil were on a three-day visit to Tirumala to study the temple management system and implement the same in Shri Tuljabhavani Temple.

The team comprising of District Collector Dr Sachin Ombase, SP Atul Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer Rahul Gupta were briefed on the various activities like pilgrim amenities, darshan, accommodation, prasadam, annaprasadam facilities, vigilance, health, medical, srivari seva, SVBC and other activities, by concerned heads of the various departments.

The team visited Annaprasadam complex, CCTV centre,  Vaikuntham queue complex and other places accompanied by the liaison officer and Dy EO Ananda Raju.To develop amenities for the pilgrims, infrastructure, the temple trust and officials visited the Hindu shrine of Lord Venkateswara to study and understand the pilgrim crowd management and other facilities being provided by TTD to the pilgrims.
