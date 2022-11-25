33-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 33-year-old man on Thursday was convicted to life imprisonment in Bapatla for attacking a man with acid and killing him in 2019. The second additional district and sessions Judge MA Somashekar in Ongole also pronounced a penalty of Rs 1.02 lakh.The incident was reported in Santhamangaluru in Bapatla on April 14, 2019, when convict V Lakshmaiah threw acid at K Srinu at his house. Srinu died while receiving treatment.

GUNTUR: A 33-year-old man on Thursday was convicted to life imprisonment in Bapatla for attacking a man with acid and killing him in 2019. The second additional district and sessions Judge MA Somashekar in Ongole also pronounced a penalty of Rs 1.02 lakh.The incident was reported in Santhamangaluru in Bapatla on April 14, 2019, when convict V Lakshmaiah threw acid at K Srinu at his house. Srinu died while receiving treatment.