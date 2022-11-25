Home States Andhra Pradesh

33-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment

The incident was reported in Santhamangaluru in Bapatla on April 14, 2019, when convict V Lakshmaiah threw acid at K Srinu at his house. Srinu died while receiving treatment. 

Published: 25th November 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 33-year-old man on Thursday was convicted to life imprisonment in Bapatla for attacking a man with acid and killing him in 2019. The second additional district and sessions Judge MA Somashekar in Ongole also pronounced a penalty of Rs 1.02 lakh.The incident was reported in Santhamangaluru in Bapatla on April 14, 2019, when convict V Lakshmaiah threw acid at K Srinu at his house. Srinu died while receiving treatment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp