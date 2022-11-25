Home States Andhra Pradesh

A young sloth bear found dead near Ayyanna Kunta

However the officials and staff confirmed the bear’s death and didn’t reveal anything regarding the investigation. 

Published: 25th November 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:53 AM

The daroji sloth bear sanctuary in Ballari protects several mammals at the world heritage site of Hampi

For representational purposes (Photo | Tharangini Bala, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A young sloth bear was found dead near the Ayyanna Kunta locality in the Dornala mandal limits of Nallamala Forest a few days ago. The forest department officials are seriously investigating the death of the wild animal. By going through the postmortem report of the animal, the forest department officials suspect that it was killed by someone. 

They came to the conclusion because the nails of the animal were found missing. In this connection, five persons were taken into custody and investigation is going on. However the officials and staff confirmed the bear’s death and didn’t reveal anything regarding the investigation. 

