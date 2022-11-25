A young sloth bear found dead near Ayyanna Kunta

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A young sloth bear was found dead near the Ayyanna Kunta locality in the Dornala mandal limits of Nallamala Forest a few days ago. The forest department officials are seriously investigating the death of the wild animal. By going through the postmortem report of the animal, the forest department officials suspect that it was killed by someone.

They came to the conclusion because the nails of the animal were found missing. In this connection, five persons were taken into custody and investigation is going on. However the officials and staff confirmed the bear’s death and didn’t reveal anything regarding the investigation.

