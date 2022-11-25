Andhra HC assigns Nellore court theft probe to CBI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday handed over the probe into theft of documents related to a defamation case against Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Former minister and senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy had filed the defamation suit against Kakani and the same was under trial when the documents were stolen from court in April.

Delivering the verdict in the case, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, handed over the case to the CBI with both the State government and Kakani informing the court that they have no objection if the probe was entrusted to the CBI.

The court directed the CBI to get the case investigated by an efficient officer and file the chargesheet at the earliest. It also directed Chinna Bazaar police in Nellore city to hand over all the files pertaining to the case along with the case diary to the CBI.

Based on the report of Nellore Principal District Judge C Yamini, the high court took up the case suo motu and made the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, district collector, SP, High Court Registrar General, High Court Registrar (Vigilance), Nellore Principal Judge and Kakani as respondents.

During the case hearing, Advocate General S Sriram on behalf of the State government said they did not have any objection even if the case was handed over to the CBI. Advocate of Kakani also said they too had no objection if the case investigation was assigned to the CBI. The verdict which was reserved, was delivered on Thursday.

The bench observed that documents pertaining to a case in which a minister is an accused, went missing. Citing the Supreme Court order, it said in cases involving people’s representatives, a special court needs to be constituted to fast track the case hearing under supervision of the high court. Given the importance of the case, Nellore court, official machinery and police should have been more alert with regard to safety and security of the case documents.

It observed that lapses in securing evidence to prove the charges against the accused will lead to people losing faith in the judiciary. Hence, an in depth inquiry into the incident is necessary, the court observed before handing over the probe to the CBI.

Kakani welcomed the HC verdict. Speaking to mediapersons, he said those in public life need to face inquiries if necessary. “In fact, I have filed an affidavit in the high court seeking a CBI probe. Unlike TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, I have not attempted to escape seeking stay in the case. TDP leaders have made false allegations against me. Truth will emerge in the CBI probe,” he asserted.On the other hand, Somireddy demanded that Kakani quit the minister post on moral grounds.

Narrating the incidents that indirectly proved Kakani guilty, he said the former created fake documents that he (Somireddy) owned property worth Rs 1,000 crore in some foreign countries. “As I complained to the police then with regard to the fake documents, an inquiry was conducted and the gang which prepared the fake documents was taken into custody,” he explained.

Kakani, who is said to be behind the fabrication of the fake documents, moved the Supreme Court and obtained conditional bail then. The police, however, submitted the documents and the inquiry report along with evidence, to the court, Somireddy said.

Kakani took oath as a minister on April 11 this year. On April 13, the documents related to his case went missing from the court. “Kakani, who is involved in several cases cannot do justice to his agriculture portfolio. Hence, he should step down immediately,” he demanded.Reacting to the verdict, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said since the high court has ordered a CBI probe into the case pending against Kakani, he should be immediately removed from the post.

Naidu demands ouster of Govardhan Reddy

Reacting to the HC verdict, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said since the HC ordered a CBI probe into the case pending against Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, he should be removed from the post. However, Naidu expressed doubt whether Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would initiate such action as he too is facing cases

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday handed over the probe into theft of documents related to a defamation case against Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Former minister and senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy had filed the defamation suit against Kakani and the same was under trial when the documents were stolen from court in April. Delivering the verdict in the case, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, handed over the case to the CBI with both the State government and Kakani informing the court that they have no objection if the probe was entrusted to the CBI. The court directed the CBI to get the case investigated by an efficient officer and file the chargesheet at the earliest. It also directed Chinna Bazaar police in Nellore city to hand over all the files pertaining to the case along with the case diary to the CBI. Based on the report of Nellore Principal District Judge C Yamini, the high court took up the case suo motu and made the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, district collector, SP, High Court Registrar General, High Court Registrar (Vigilance), Nellore Principal Judge and Kakani as respondents. During the case hearing, Advocate General S Sriram on behalf of the State government said they did not have any objection even if the case was handed over to the CBI. Advocate of Kakani also said they too had no objection if the case investigation was assigned to the CBI. The verdict which was reserved, was delivered on Thursday. The bench observed that documents pertaining to a case in which a minister is an accused, went missing. Citing the Supreme Court order, it said in cases involving people’s representatives, a special court needs to be constituted to fast track the case hearing under supervision of the high court. Given the importance of the case, Nellore court, official machinery and police should have been more alert with regard to safety and security of the case documents. It observed that lapses in securing evidence to prove the charges against the accused will lead to people losing faith in the judiciary. Hence, an in depth inquiry into the incident is necessary, the court observed before handing over the probe to the CBI. Kakani welcomed the HC verdict. Speaking to mediapersons, he said those in public life need to face inquiries if necessary. “In fact, I have filed an affidavit in the high court seeking a CBI probe. Unlike TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, I have not attempted to escape seeking stay in the case. TDP leaders have made false allegations against me. Truth will emerge in the CBI probe,” he asserted.On the other hand, Somireddy demanded that Kakani quit the minister post on moral grounds. Narrating the incidents that indirectly proved Kakani guilty, he said the former created fake documents that he (Somireddy) owned property worth Rs 1,000 crore in some foreign countries. “As I complained to the police then with regard to the fake documents, an inquiry was conducted and the gang which prepared the fake documents was taken into custody,” he explained. Kakani, who is said to be behind the fabrication of the fake documents, moved the Supreme Court and obtained conditional bail then. The police, however, submitted the documents and the inquiry report along with evidence, to the court, Somireddy said. Kakani took oath as a minister on April 11 this year. On April 13, the documents related to his case went missing from the court. “Kakani, who is involved in several cases cannot do justice to his agriculture portfolio. Hence, he should step down immediately,” he demanded.Reacting to the verdict, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said since the high court has ordered a CBI probe into the case pending against Kakani, he should be immediately removed from the post. Naidu demands ouster of Govardhan Reddy Reacting to the HC verdict, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said since the HC ordered a CBI probe into the case pending against Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, he should be removed from the post. However, Naidu expressed doubt whether Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would initiate such action as he too is facing cases