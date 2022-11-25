Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on petitioners

It observed that it is nothing but wasting the time of court and imposed fine on the trio.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on three petitioners, who challenged setting up of a biomedical waste management plant, for not informing the court that a similar petition is pending before a single bench. G Sudhakar Reddy and two others filed a PIL challenging the setting up of a biomedical waste management plant at Marripudi village in Rangampet mandal of East Godavari district. 

When the petition came up for hearing, APPCB counsel Surender Reddy informed the bench that a single judge bench is hearing a similar petition and no order has been given. The bench felt that the petitioners had filed the PIL after being instigated by some persons who do not want the plant at that place. It observed that it is nothing but wasting the time of court and imposed fine on the trio.

