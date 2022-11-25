Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP to organise backward caste meet at Eluru on Nov 27

Stating that Harijan Basti Sampark Abhiyan taken up by the BJP will conclude on November 26, he said 5,000 SC colonies have been covered under it.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP OBC Morcha will organise BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha with 10,000 people at Eluru on November 27. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, State BJP president Somu Veerraju said OBC Morcha president K Laxman and Union ministers will attend the meeting. 

“We  will explain what the Modi government has been doing for the uplift of BCs and how they are being duped by YSRC in the State, which is denying their due in either economic development or political empowerment. We will conduct similar meetings at four places in the State to highlight the injustice being meted out to BCs by the YSRC government as they are being treated as mere vote bank, ignoring their welfare,” Veerraju explained.

Stating that Harijan Basti Sampark Abhiyan taken up by the BJP will conclude on November 26, he said 5,000 SC colonies have been covered under it. “There has been an overwhelming response to the Abhiyan in Kadapa, which is the native district of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which shows the increasing resentment in SCs against the ruling YSRC,” he pointed out. 

“There have been several shortcomings in the documents being given by the government under the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku. In the name of dot lands, local YSRC leaders are cornering them,” he said. 

