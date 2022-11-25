Home States Andhra Pradesh

Consumers rights govt’s priority, solved 2,139 cases in last 10 months: Minister 

The minister instructed the officials to create more awareness about the amendments made to Consumers Act.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 2,139 cases related to consumer rights have been resolved in the last 10 months, Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said after attending a meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday.  A meeting for State Consumer Protection Council has been held for the first time.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the State government has accorded priority to protecting the consumers’ rights as evident from the amendment of the Consumer Protection Act.He explained that the amendments have made it possible for a consumer to lodge a complaint from wherever he is residing, irrespective of where he purchased the commodity or availed the service.

Further, it allows for virtual attendance during the case hearing. Urging people to make use of the law, he observed, “There was no such facility earlier, but now a consumer can lodge complaints online.” 

The minister instructed the officials to create more awareness about the amendments made to Consumers Act. On food adulteration, he said 15 mobile labs will be introduced in Vizag and Vijayawada. Civil Supplies Department Director Vijaya Sunita was present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp