Consumers rights govt’s priority, solved 2,139 cases in last 10 months: Minister 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 2,139 cases related to consumer rights have been resolved in the last 10 months, Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said after attending a meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday. A meeting for State Consumer Protection Council has been held for the first time.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the State government has accorded priority to protecting the consumers’ rights as evident from the amendment of the Consumer Protection Act.He explained that the amendments have made it possible for a consumer to lodge a complaint from wherever he is residing, irrespective of where he purchased the commodity or availed the service.

Further, it allows for virtual attendance during the case hearing. Urging people to make use of the law, he observed, “There was no such facility earlier, but now a consumer can lodge complaints online.”

The minister instructed the officials to create more awareness about the amendments made to Consumers Act. On food adulteration, he said 15 mobile labs will be introduced in Vizag and Vijayawada. Civil Supplies Department Director Vijaya Sunita was present.

