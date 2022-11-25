GMC to resume road widening works in city

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the demolition of houses for road widening works at Chandraiah Nagar, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri clarified that the third phase of road widening works are resumed. Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, she said that GMC has taken up major road widening works including Pedapalakaluru road, Nandivelugu road, Kothapet road and Ananda Theertha Agraharam were pending from several years causing inconvenience to the citizens.

On November 11, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allotted funds for the expansion of the two-lane ROB at Sankar Vilas which connects Guntur east and west divisions. For this, the traffic would be diverted through Donka road once the construction works are started. An RDP (Reconstruction and Development Program) was arranged for the extension of Donka road from 40 feet to 60 feet and works were started in 2012.

After 10 years, the road was damaged and the commuters have been suffering to travel on the road. Observing this, GMC has decided to take up the third phase of road widening works, commissioner said. She also asserted that owners of 10 houses signed documents giving their consent for house demolition, out of which two have voluntarily removed their compound walls.

She also assured that necessary compensation would be provided to the affected people to those who can not get TDR bonds due to legal issues and required action would be taken to provide house sites at Jagananna Colonies, she added. She also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with GMC.

