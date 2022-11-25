Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC to resume road widening works in city

On November 11, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allotted funds for the expansion of the two-lane ROB at Sankar Vilas which connects Guntur east and west divisions.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Roads, road development, road construction

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the demolition of houses for road widening works at Chandraiah Nagar, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri clarified that the third phase of road widening works are resumed. Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, she said that GMC has taken up major road widening works including Pedapalakaluru road, Nandivelugu road, Kothapet road and Ananda Theertha Agraharam were pending from several years causing inconvenience to the citizens.

On November 11, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allotted funds for the expansion of the two-lane ROB at Sankar Vilas which connects Guntur east and west divisions. For this, the traffic would be diverted through Donka road once the construction works are started. An RDP (Reconstruction and Development Program) was arranged for the extension of Donka road from 40 feet to 60 feet and works were started in 2012.

After 10 years, the road was damaged and the commuters have been suffering to travel on the road. Observing this, GMC has decided to take up the third phase of road widening works,  commissioner said. She also asserted that owners of 10 houses signed documents giving their consent for house demolition, out of which two have voluntarily removed their compound walls.

She also assured that necessary compensation would be provided to the affected people to those who can not get TDR bonds due to legal issues and required action would be taken to provide house sites at Jagananna Colonies, she added. She also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with GMC.

3rd phase of road widening works to be continued

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri Sehkon said that GMC has taken up major road widening works including Pedapalakaluru road, Nandivelugu road, Kothapet road and AT Agraharam which were pending from several years causing inconvenience to the citizens

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp