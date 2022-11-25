Home States Andhra Pradesh

GVL seeks Centre’s support to develop Vizag as major IT hub 

Andhra Pradesh has massive potential to contribute to information technology development in the country.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao met Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged his support to develop Visakhapatnam as a major IT hub in the country. The minister responded positively to the request of the BJP MP. 

GVL who worte a letter to the minister earlier, explained the potential of Vizag to become a major IT hub, said the Centre should extend active financial, institutional and logistics support to realise it. He wanted the Centre’s support and cooperation in sanctioning and fast-tracking the approvals and implementation of various IT projects in Vizag, which will create the necessary eco-system and a conducive environment for rapid growth of IT sector.

In particular, he sought Centre’s approval for expansion of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI),Visakhapatnam centre operations with state-of-the-art infrastructure to offer incubation services for providing an improved ecosystem for start-ups as Visakhapatnam has already shown great promise in this regard. He also sought an early setting up of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in RINL to act as an incubation centre to build innovative products and solutions for public sector and other manufacturing companies in the country and region,

Further, he stressed the need for establishment of a Fabrication Laboratory (Fablab) in Visakhapatnam to provide access to tools, knowledge and financial means to educate, innovate and invent using technology and digital fabrication and thereby creating opportunities to improve lives. 

Speaking after the meeting, the MP said, “Andhra Pradesh has massive potential to contribute to information technology development in the country. Visakhapatnam with top notch institutions and cosmopolitan culture can be the driver of the IT growth in Andhra Pradesh. Support from the Centre and establishment of top notch Central IT institutions will create the necessary ecosystem for exponential growth of IT sector in Vizag.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GVL Narasimha Rao Visakhapatnam
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp