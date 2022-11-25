Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jogi Ramesh meets Sajjala over ‘rift’ with MLA

The remarks have become a point of discussion in the party and a section of leaders took to social media to criticise the MLA.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rift between Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad and Pedana MLA and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh reached the CM’s camp office once again on Thursday with the latter meeting party senior Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and apprising him of the situation. Not naming Ramesh, Krishna Prasad had complained to the YSRC leadership that some leaders within the party were maligning his image in the constituency. Ramesh is reportedly aspiring to contest from Mylavaram in the next elections, which has become a bone of contention between the two. 

Though there were differences between the two leaders since long, the rift had come to the fore once again with the recent remarks of Mylavaram MLA’s father Vasantha Nageswara Rao, who himself is a senior politician. Nageswara Rao, who hails from Kamma community, criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for renaming NTR Health University after former CM YSR and also not accommodating any leader from Kamma community in the State Cabinet.

The remarks have become a point of discussion in the party and a section of leaders took to social media to criticise the MLA. Krishna Prasad met Sajjala at Tadepalli on Wednesday and told the party leadership that his father’s remarks should not be attributed to him and he will abide by the party decisions. Krishna Prasad reportedly lodged a complaint against Ramesh during the meeting for interfering in the party affairs in his constituency. He reportedly told Sajjala that he was not involved in any malicious campaign against Krishna Prasad.

