Minister RK Roja inaugurates zonal level competitions

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the government has been encouraging the artists by providing various incentives and welfare schemes to dancers, poets and artists in the state.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA RK Roja. (File Photo)

Minister for Tourism and Culture RK Roja. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja along with Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu inaugurated the zonal-level competitions here on Thursday.“To provide a better platform for the artists to shine and recognition, AP government has initiated Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu,” said RK Roja.

Competitions will be held for the artists in Guntur, Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu, NTR, and Krishna districts on November 23 and 24. 

Likewise zonal level competitions will be held at Rajahmundry on November 29, 30 and December 1. Also at Vishakapatnam from December 7 to 9 and finals will be held at Vijayawada on December 19 and 20.Certificates will be awarded to all participants and cash prizes for winners, she added.

She also suggested the artists who are participating in these competitions to enrol their names without fail, so that they could get welfare schemes and opportunities to participate in national and international level competitions.Andhra Pradesh State Culture and Creativity Commission Chairperson Vangapandu Usha, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs, and others officials were also present at the event.

