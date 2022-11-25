Home States Andhra Pradesh

New APCC president vows to strengthen party 

Stating that popularity of Rahul Gandhi is increasing in the country, he said the party state unit will follow the directions of the high command with regard to political alliances. 

Published: 25th November 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Expressing happiness on being appointed as the new APCC chief, Gidugu Rudraraju told mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Thursday that he will strive for strengthening the party by taking everyone along with him and at the same time fight for the fulfilment of each and every assurance given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He said due recognition will be given to those who strive for the party’s success and future, particularly the cadre.“Now, the party is passing through a difficult phase and everyone should chip in to strengthen the party,” he said. Stating that popularity of Rahul Gandhi is increasing in the country, he said the party state unit will follow the directions of the high command with regard to political alliances. 

Meanwhile, expressing his reservation over the appointment of Rudraraju as APCC chief, who hails from the Brahmin community, former MP GV Harsha Kumar refused to take over the post of APCC campaign committee chairman. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday, the former MP said he informed the reasons for his refusal to the Congress high command. Pointing out that the APCC chief post was given to an upper caste person from BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, which is dominated by SC communities, Harsha Kumar made it clear that he will continue to be an activist in the Congress. 

He also felt that the post of AICC implementation committee chairman given to former Union minister MM Pallam Raju was an insult to him. He reminded the Congress high command that Pallam Raju hails from Kakinada and belongs to Kapu community. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APCC
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp