New APCC president vows to strengthen party 

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Expressing happiness on being appointed as the new APCC chief, Gidugu Rudraraju told mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Thursday that he will strive for strengthening the party by taking everyone along with him and at the same time fight for the fulfilment of each and every assurance given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He said due recognition will be given to those who strive for the party’s success and future, particularly the cadre.“Now, the party is passing through a difficult phase and everyone should chip in to strengthen the party,” he said. Stating that popularity of Rahul Gandhi is increasing in the country, he said the party state unit will follow the directions of the high command with regard to political alliances.

Meanwhile, expressing his reservation over the appointment of Rudraraju as APCC chief, who hails from the Brahmin community, former MP GV Harsha Kumar refused to take over the post of APCC campaign committee chairman.

Speaking to mediapersons in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday, the former MP said he informed the reasons for his refusal to the Congress high command. Pointing out that the APCC chief post was given to an upper caste person from BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, which is dominated by SC communities, Harsha Kumar made it clear that he will continue to be an activist in the Congress.

He also felt that the post of AICC implementation committee chairman given to former Union minister MM Pallam Raju was an insult to him. He reminded the Congress high command that Pallam Raju hails from Kakinada and belongs to Kapu community.

