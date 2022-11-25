TNIE impact: Hiring of staff ordered for Kurnool Shishu Gruha

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Days after TNIE reported on the poor condition of the Shishu Gruha in Kurnool city, district Collector Koteswara Rao directed officials to take up immediate repair works and fill vacancies within a week for the proper upkeep of the home.This newspaper had on Monday published a report titled ‘Kurnool Shishu Gruha Cries for Attention’, highlighting the poor conditions at the home that shelters abandoned children aged between zero and five.

The Shishu Gruha, also called the Special Adoption Agency (SAA), is run from one of the oldest government quarters, a two-BKH (two bedrooms, and a kitchen). Initially, it was located at Peddapadu village on the outskirts of Kurnool city. In 2016, it was shifted to a building near C-Camp Rythu Bazaar.

District Collector P Koteswara Rao sought a report from the District Women and Child Welfare Department project director KLRK Kumari about the situation at the SAA.After holding a review meet with officials, Rao asked them to take up immediate repair works and renovate the building with all basic infrastructure.He enquired about the facilities at the home and directed officials to focus on care and protection of the children, particularly infants who need utmost care.

Rao ordered the officials to set up a mineral water plant, change electric wiring system and arrange special rooms, including sick room, general room, dormitory, kitchen and store room as per norms. He also initiated steps for immediate payment of pending salaries to staff, rent, and bills for electricity and essential commodities.Rao further set a one week deadline for filling vacancies and wanted proposals for recruitment of additional staff to take proper care of the children.

Run by ICDS, the home has 6 staffers

It is run by ICDS and has a staff strength of six, including a manager, a nurse and four caretakers, against the requisite staff of 12. Officials had attributed the poor state of affairs at the home to inadequate budgetary allocation.

