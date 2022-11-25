YSRC appoints new regional coordinators, district chiefs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC, which is gearing up for the 2024 elections, has made a rejig in the organisation by giving regional coordinator posts to seniors and replacing some of the district presidents.Four leaders, including YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and former ministers Kodali Nani and P Anil Kumar Yadav, were relieved from the regional coordinator posts.

Party sources said Sajjala and Buggana will be given more important posts ahead of the elections. Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy retained his post as the regional coordinator. Those who were given regional coordinator posts in the rejig include Rajya Sabha MPs Beeda Mastan Rao and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and senior leaders A Amarnath Reddy and Marri Rajasekhar.

When it comes to district president posts, eight districts have got new party chiefs. It may be recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the party review meetings, have been warning those leaders and incharges of relieving them from party posts if they fail to live up to the expectations.

