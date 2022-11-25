YSRC cannot win even single seat, Jagan will also taste defeat: Chandrababu

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding the 175 out of 175 target set by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next Assembly elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has predicted that the ruling YSRC cannot win even a single seat in the State and even Jagan will taste defeat in his home constituency Pulivendula.

Buoyed by the massive turnout for his roadshows in Kurnool district, Naidu claimed that the YSRC was forced to change the party presidents of several districts now.After winning more than 80% of seats in both the rural and urban local bodies in the State in general and Kuppam constituency being represented by Naidu in particular, the YSRC coined a new slogan ‘Why not 175’ to inspire the party rank and file to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections.

The TDP leadership has put up a brave face. It is going to the public with programmes like ‘Badude Badudu’ against YSRC government policies.It also recently launched yet another innovative programme in the name of ‘Idemi Karma’ to organise protests across the State highlighting the dire straits of governance, issues faced by people, and the downward trajectory of the State’s growth curve under the three-and-a-half years of the YSRC regime by reaching out to households through a door-to-door campaign.

Addressing the State-wide seminar on ‘Idemi Karma Aqua Rytanganiki’ (what is this ill-fate for aqua farmers) at the TDP headquarters on Thursday, Naidu demanded that Jagan step down from the post if he was not able to resolve the crisis. “I will come and show the solution,’’ he asserted.

Stating that the aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh is in deep crisis now due to the faulty policies of the YSRC government, Naidu said the policies should always be in favour of the farming sector, but this regime is only trying to have an upper hand in all the sectors. “The Chief Minister always thinks of his share in every decision that he takes and he works only to mint money,” Naidu alleged.

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding the 175 out of 175 target set by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next Assembly elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has predicted that the ruling YSRC cannot win even a single seat in the State and even Jagan will taste defeat in his home constituency Pulivendula. Buoyed by the massive turnout for his roadshows in Kurnool district, Naidu claimed that the YSRC was forced to change the party presidents of several districts now.After winning more than 80% of seats in both the rural and urban local bodies in the State in general and Kuppam constituency being represented by Naidu in particular, the YSRC coined a new slogan ‘Why not 175’ to inspire the party rank and file to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections. The TDP leadership has put up a brave face. It is going to the public with programmes like ‘Badude Badudu’ against YSRC government policies.It also recently launched yet another innovative programme in the name of ‘Idemi Karma’ to organise protests across the State highlighting the dire straits of governance, issues faced by people, and the downward trajectory of the State’s growth curve under the three-and-a-half years of the YSRC regime by reaching out to households through a door-to-door campaign. Addressing the State-wide seminar on ‘Idemi Karma Aqua Rytanganiki’ (what is this ill-fate for aqua farmers) at the TDP headquarters on Thursday, Naidu demanded that Jagan step down from the post if he was not able to resolve the crisis. “I will come and show the solution,’’ he asserted. Stating that the aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh is in deep crisis now due to the faulty policies of the YSRC government, Naidu said the policies should always be in favour of the farming sector, but this regime is only trying to have an upper hand in all the sectors. “The Chief Minister always thinks of his share in every decision that he takes and he works only to mint money,” Naidu alleged.