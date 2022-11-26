Home States Andhra Pradesh

4,000 km in 400 days. Nara Lokesh to embark on padayatra from Jan 27  

Over the years, padayatra has become a massive programme where political leaders interact with the public and claim power.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Come January 27, 2023, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to embark on a padayatra, covering 4,000 km in 400 days. This would be the longest walkathon in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh made the announcement on Friday while interacting with the TDP cadre in Mangalagiri constituency.

As the Assembly elections in the State are scheduled to be held in April/May (2024), Lokesh would be engaged with his padayatra till March, 2024. The 39-year-old will commence his yatra from Kuppam, represented by his father and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly.

The walkathon will culminate at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. As part of the yatra, Lokesh explained that he will be in Mangalagiri constituency, from where he will contest the 2024 elections, for four days.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will by all means try to defeat him, he appealed to the rank and file of the TDP in Mangalagiri to “guard the constituency and explain to the people on what the party has done for them despite being in the Opposition.”

Over the years, padayatra has become a massive programme where political leaders interact with the public and claim power. There also have been several instances where elected representatives occupy the chief minister post on completing their walkathon.

TDP: It will help Lokesh emerge as top leader

However, it remains to be seen if Lokesh and his padayatra will bring the TDP back to power.
Although Lokesh as the national general secretary of the TDP is the second highest authority in the party, the ruling YSRC has more often than not remarked that except being Naidu’s heir, he has no leadership qualities.

The YSRC sharpened its attack further after Lokesh unsuccessfully contested from Mangalagiri, his maiden election in 2019. Meanwhile, a TDP leader opined that the walkathon will help Lokesh emerge as the next top leader after Naidu.

It may be noted that YS Rajasekhara Reddy from the Congress, N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRC emerged as Chief Ministers after touring the State through their padayatras. While YSR and Naidu conducted padayatras in  combined Andhra Pradesh, Jagan took it up in the residual State.

Etched in history
1,475 km -  YS Rajasekhara Reddy
2,840 km - N Chandrababu Naidu
3,468 km - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh TDP padayatra Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Inflation signals ease, but worries remain
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Collegium system for top appointments can ensure EC credibility
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP )
Maharashtra: Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Hyderabad.(File Photo | PTI)
Congress crisis more profound than leadership issues,' says political scientist Zoya Hasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp