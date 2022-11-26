4,000 km in 400 days. Nara Lokesh to embark on padayatra from Jan 27  

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Come January 27, 2023, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to embark on a padayatra, covering 4,000 km in 400 days. This would be the longest walkathon in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh made the announcement on Friday while interacting with the TDP cadre in Mangalagiri constituency.

As the Assembly elections in the State are scheduled to be held in April/May (2024), Lokesh would be engaged with his padayatra till March, 2024. The 39-year-old will commence his yatra from Kuppam, represented by his father and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly.

The walkathon will culminate at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. As part of the yatra, Lokesh explained that he will be in Mangalagiri constituency, from where he will contest the 2024 elections, for four days.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will by all means try to defeat him, he appealed to the rank and file of the TDP in Mangalagiri to “guard the constituency and explain to the people on what the party has done for them despite being in the Opposition.”

Over the years, padayatra has become a massive programme where political leaders interact with the public and claim power. There also have been several instances where elected representatives occupy the chief minister post on completing their walkathon.

TDP: It will help Lokesh emerge as top leader

However, it remains to be seen if Lokesh and his padayatra will bring the TDP back to power.

Although Lokesh as the national general secretary of the TDP is the second highest authority in the party, the ruling YSRC has more often than not remarked that except being Naidu’s heir, he has no leadership qualities.

The YSRC sharpened its attack further after Lokesh unsuccessfully contested from Mangalagiri, his maiden election in 2019. Meanwhile, a TDP leader opined that the walkathon will help Lokesh emerge as the next top leader after Naidu.

It may be noted that YS Rajasekhara Reddy from the Congress, N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRC emerged as Chief Ministers after touring the State through their padayatras. While YSR and Naidu conducted padayatras in combined Andhra Pradesh, Jagan took it up in the residual State.

Etched in history

1,475 km - YS Rajasekhara Reddy

2,840 km - N Chandrababu Naidu

3,468 km - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Come January 27, 2023, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to embark on a padayatra, covering 4,000 km in 400 days. This would be the longest walkathon in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh made the announcement on Friday while interacting with the TDP cadre in Mangalagiri constituency. As the Assembly elections in the State are scheduled to be held in April/May (2024), Lokesh would be engaged with his padayatra till March, 2024. The 39-year-old will commence his yatra from Kuppam, represented by his father and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly. The walkathon will culminate at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. As part of the yatra, Lokesh explained that he will be in Mangalagiri constituency, from where he will contest the 2024 elections, for four days. Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will by all means try to defeat him, he appealed to the rank and file of the TDP in Mangalagiri to “guard the constituency and explain to the people on what the party has done for them despite being in the Opposition.” Over the years, padayatra has become a massive programme where political leaders interact with the public and claim power. There also have been several instances where elected representatives occupy the chief minister post on completing their walkathon. TDP: It will help Lokesh emerge as top leader However, it remains to be seen if Lokesh and his padayatra will bring the TDP back to power. Although Lokesh as the national general secretary of the TDP is the second highest authority in the party, the ruling YSRC has more often than not remarked that except being Naidu’s heir, he has no leadership qualities. The YSRC sharpened its attack further after Lokesh unsuccessfully contested from Mangalagiri, his maiden election in 2019. Meanwhile, a TDP leader opined that the walkathon will help Lokesh emerge as the next top leader after Naidu. It may be noted that YS Rajasekhara Reddy from the Congress, N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRC emerged as Chief Ministers after touring the State through their padayatras. While YSR and Naidu conducted padayatras in combined Andhra Pradesh, Jagan took it up in the residual State. Etched in history 1,475 km - YS Rajasekhara Reddy 2,840 km - N Chandrababu Naidu 3,468 km - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy