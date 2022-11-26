AP fourth in country to implement plan for countering anti-microbial resistance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has shifted focus on strengthening laboratories, medical education and creating awareness among the public to counter Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR), Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu said on Friday.

He virtually participated in the inaugural session of a two-day global workshop organised jointly by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), World Animal Protection (WAP) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh on implementing action plans to contain AMR.

Stating that AP is the fourth State in the country after Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi to implement a plan of action to contain AMR, Krishna Babu pointed out that the State government has already launched the Indo-Dutch project in Krishna district as a pilot project under the auspices of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The State is implementing infection, prevention and control method in 21 hospitals under NCDC, he explained.

Further, he elaborated on the measures taken by the government in controlling the sales of antibiotics without prescription and creating awareness among RMPs (registered medical practitioners) and PMPs (private medical practitioners) on not to prescribe antibiotics unnecessarily. Director of Medical Education Dr Vinod Kumar assured the State government that the Centre will provide all support in its efforts to counter AMR. He stressed on the need to create public awareness on appropriate use of antibiotics in the field of aquaculture as Andhra Pradesh is a major exporter of aqua and poultry products.

Drug Control director general Ravi Shankar Narayana, IFCAI president Dr Rangareddy, Additional Director of NCDC Dr Latha Kapoor, SVIMS (Tirupati) vice-chancellor Prof Vengamma, Hyderabad University professor Dr Niyah Ahmed, representatives of national and international organisations were present.

