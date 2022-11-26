Home States Andhra Pradesh

Discom suffers as govt depts sit on Rs 810 crore power bills

It has been reported that the notice will clearly inform government officials that power connection will be disconnected to the respective departments, if dues are not cleared.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO, Electricity

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) are preparing to serve notices to various government departments in Kadapa district as they have not cleared bills to the tune of Rs 810.38 crore. Majority of the dues, accumulated over several years, have to be paid by Panchayat Raj and Water Resources Department.

While Panchayat Raj owes Rs 452 crore to the discom, the Water Resources Department has to clear power bills to the tune of Rs 198 crore. APSPDCL will serve notices to these departments as repeated warnings have not yielded any results. It has been reported that the notice will clearly inform government officials that power connection will be disconnected to the respective departments, if dues are not cleared.

APSPDCL to serve notices on power bill defaulters

“We are left with no other choice. For the past few years, dues from various government departments are only increasing. We will serve notices to them,” a senior officer of the district energy department told TNIE.According to the details of dues available with APSPDCL, urban local bodies are yet to clear bills to the tune of Rs 21.96 crore. Other civic bodies, too, owe a huge sum to the discom.

Kadapa Municipal Corporation has accumulated dues to the tune of Rs 37 lakh. Municipalities including, Pulivendula owe Rs 15.11 crore, followed by Kamalapuram (Rs 4.45 crore), Yerraguntla (Rs 69 lakh), Mydukur (Rs 64 lakh), Proddatur (Rs 39 lakh), Jammalamadugu (Rs 19.70 lakh), Badvel (Rs 4.9 lakh), Rajampeta (Rs 3.4 lakh) and Rayachoti (Rs 9.66 lakh). A total of 799 village panchayats in the undivided district, including erstwhile Rajampeta division, are yet to clear bills worth Rs 154 crore.

Proddatur division has accumulated dues to the tune of Rs 87 crore, followed by Pulivendula (Rs 66 crore), Rayachoti (Rs 40 crore), Mydukur (Rs 66 crore) and Kadapa (Rs 38 crore). Although the Panchayat Raj department cleared Rs 2.83-crore dues, it still owes Rs 452 crore to APSPDCL.

Of the Rs 198 crore dues yet to be cleared by the Water Resources Department, Gandikota Lift Irrigation Scheme accounts for majority of the unpaid bills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Inflation signals ease, but worries remain
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Collegium system for top appointments can ensure EC credibility
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP )
Maharashtra: Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Hyderabad.(File Photo | PTI)
Congress crisis more profound than leadership issues,' says political scientist Zoya Hasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp