Internal bickerings surface in Congress

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Internal squabbles which are considered a hallmark of Congress, have once again surfaced in the APCC, following the rejig of the State committee with majority of the posts given to upper caste people. Several communities, particularly BCs and SCs had felt that they were not given due share though they are loyal to the party even when it is at its lowest ebb in the State.

Some of them, who wish not to be named, say they do not have any problem with Gidugu Rudraraju being at the helm of affairs, but express their reservations with regard to vice-president and other posts.

Speaking to TNIE, AICC member and BC leader Kolanukonda Shivaji said his exclusion from the newly formed committee has hurt him. “I have been with the Congress for the last four decades and proved my loyalty time and again. When others left the party, I and a few others remained with the party and worked for it in our own capacity,” he said.

A BC leader from Rayalaseema, who unsuccessfully contested in the last Assembly election, too felt that BCs were not given their due share during reconstitution of APCC. Of the total 53 members of the new APCC, more than 50% of posts were given to OCs. SCs were given 19, while BCs were limited to five and minorities four. They have started questioning the Congress resolutions in Chintan Baithaks, where it was resolved to give substantial number of organisational posts to BCs.

Another section of the party functionaries, who aspired to make it to the APCC, were irked, when their juniors made the cut.

“One of the leaders appointed as a working president is the junior most. He is hardly 5-6 years in the party, but has been made working president. It is only making us wonder over the yardstick used for constitution of the new committee,” a long time functionary remarked.

