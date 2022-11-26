It’s all ‘destruction’ at Rushikonda: CPI's K Narayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPI national secretary K Narayana on Friday described the ‘destruction’ of Rushikonda was nothing but ‘environmental molestation’. Armed with the High Court permission, the Left party leader visited Rushikonda. But his vehicle was stopped by police, who were deployed in large numbers expecting trouble. As only Narayana has got the HC permission, others were not allowed to accompany him, the police said and sent him in a government vehicle. After inspecting Rushikonda and ‘constructions’ there, Narayana said the entire Rushikonda was being dug and hollowed out.

“This large scale environmental destruction is happening with the blessings of the State government. Here no construction of offices is happening, but construction of luxurious villas, function halls and restaurant are taking place. For them, there is no need to destroy ecology,” he opined.

The CPI leader said officials claim that they got permission, but keeping the entire thing secret had created apprehensions among people. When he came in August, he was not allowed, hence he got permission from the court to visit the place, Narayana said.

CPI leaders K Ramakrishna and JV Satyanarayana Murthy, who accompanied Narayana during his visit to Rushikonda, opined that the administration lacked transparency and the State control was excessive.

