Municipal services App in offing

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take steps to make the APCMMS (AP Consistent Monitoring of Municipal Services) App being developed by the Urban Development Department accessible to the people of all villages, besides strengthening the response system in the app-based grievances cell.

During a review meeting on the municipal administration and urban development at his camp office on Friday, he suggested that emerging new technologies be adopted in the construction of roads to make them long-lasting withstanding adverse weather conditions. Other basic infrastructure such as drainage and interior roads should also be properly maintained, he said.

The APCMMS App, which is likely to be launched in a month, aims at constant monitoring of the basic infrastructure and municipal services in all towns and cities. Its grievance cell consists of a quick response system to resolve the problems of people. The app will also be made available for all villages. It will help officials make municipal services sustainable for a long time.

The App will also help the official machinery undertake real-time monitoring of the maintenance of basic facilities in towns and cities such as public toilets, underground drainage, dredging, repair of roads, street lights, greenery, traffic junctions and beautification. Secretaries of 4,119 ward secretariats will be directed to monitor the maintenance of all services from 10 am to 12 noon daily and take the road repairs to be undertaken in their jurisdiction to the notice of the authorities through the App.

Each ward secretary will be able to monitor the maintenance of roads up to a distance of 6 to 7 km in their jurisdiction and take the people’s issues to the notice of local municipal councillors and corporators, who in turn inform the matter to the civic authorities. Higher officials will also closely monitor the grievance-response system.

The chief minister has given green signal to the establishment of a 7.5 MW waste-to-energy plant in Rajahmundry to cater to the needs of 28 urban local bodies. Besides ensuring that all municipal services being rendered to the people are transparent, the officials should also monitor the use of software applications in town planning for a corruption-free system with time-bound response to the people’s grievances, he asserted.  Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi and other officials attended the meet.

