Pending DA to govt staff in January

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to sanction one of the pending Dearness Allowances (DAs) to the State government employees in January, 2023.

When a delegation of staff union leaders, led by AP Government Employees Federation chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy, called on the Chief Minister on Friday and urged him to pay the pending DAs to employees, he responded positively to the request.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for taking a decision to make the grade-3 surveyors working in village/ward Secretariats grade-2.

