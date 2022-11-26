Home States Andhra Pradesh

Provide aid for irrigation projects in Uttarandhra, Rayalaseema: Buggana

He sought funds for the irrigation projects being taken up in the backward Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has mainly focused on education, health and extending support to the common people, asserted Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath. Attending the pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Friday, Buggana submitted the priorities and requirements of Andhra Pradesh to the Centre.

Buggana said an appeal was made to the Union Finance Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Polavaram project at the earliest. A proposal seeking extension of the short term loans sanctioned for capital expenditure for the next fiscal was also taken to the notice of the Centre.

Stating that though the Centre is funding housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), it is not involved  in development of basic infrastructure in colonies and the provision should be included in the PMAY, he suggested.

Besides seeking more cooperation of the Centre in taking forward Polavaram and other irrigation projects and development of backward districts as mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Buggana urged the Centre to extend more support in development of industrial corridors and industries in the State to provide employment to the youth. Mentioning that the Centre gets 62% of revenue from States, Buggana also urged the Union government to come up with an effective solution to the GST share issue.

