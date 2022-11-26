Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple nets record income of Rs 30.89 crore

Published: 26th November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam temple

Srisailam temple. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After the conclusion of the auspicious Karthika Masam, Srisaila Devasthanam has got a record income of Rs 30,89,27,503.It is 55.5% higher than the last year’s income, which was just Rs 19,86,53,778.

Of the total income generated from October 26 to November 23, general receipts fetched Rs 19,95,73,883. It received Rs 6,73,79,922 through Hundi collection, Rs 3,25,68,719 from online sale of tickets and Rs 94,04,979 as donations for Annadana Prasadam.

Compared to previous years, the streets of temple town witnessed a huge rush, as more than 20 lakh devotees visited the temple and had darshan of Lord Shiva,” said temple Executive officer S Lavanna
The EO said Rs 6,32,69,771 was received from dharshan, Rs 4,96,18,620 from sales of laddu prasadam and Rs 2,20,56,210 from Abhisekham.

The devotees also deposited 391.2 grams of gold and 8.410 kg of silver in the temple Hundi, the EO added.

