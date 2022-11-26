Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students of SC Gurukul to get medals for good scores

The medals will be transferred every week to those who secure the highest marks.

Published: 26th November 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Social Welfare Department has decided to give gold, silver and bronze medals to students studying at SC Gurukuls from January 3, 2023, in a bid to encourage them to excel in studies as well as sports.

In a press release issued on Friday, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said the medals will be given to meritorious students of classes V to XII. Students of classes V to VIII will receive medals based on marks they secure in general exams, while those in classes IX to XII will be given medals based on their performance in weekly tests.

Six medals, three each for academic excellence, and games and other activities, will be given to students by their teachers, He said and explained that medals under all-rounder category will also be given. Elaborating, He said 48 medals each under academic and all-rounder categories will be presented to students on the rolls. The medals will be transferred every week to those who secure the highest marks.

