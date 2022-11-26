Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two types of flavonoids found in Neredu leaves

Nandini, Sridevi, Anapa, Kalyan Raj, Susita Sri, Sirisha were among the students who conducted the experiment.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of a community service project, fourth year students of Andhra University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences have conducted a scientific study on the medicinal properties of Neredu (Indian blackberry) leaves.

The project, conducted under the supervision of department member A Krishna Manjari Pawar, has found two types of flavonoids in about 50 grams of Neredu leaves powder. The powder consisted 0.342 micrograms of Quercetin and 1.397 micrograms of Rutin.

Flavonoids are a diverse group of plant chemicals, known as phytonutrients, that are often found in all fruits and vegetable and are responsible for their colours.

The study revealed that the two flavonoids help in diabetes management and cancer control. Analysis was done using a High Performance Thin Layer Chromatography Equipment (HPTLC) instrument in the department.

Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy advised the students to conduct more experiments that could prove useful for the society.

