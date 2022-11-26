YSRC leaders well aware of imminent defeat in next elections: Chandrababu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday felt that the ruling YSRC leaders understood the fact that they were finished politically because of the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The YSRC leaders were aware of the irreparable damage caused to the party due of the anti-people policies of Jagan, he observed.

During the one-to-one meetings with TDP constituency incharges held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Naidu opined that the indifferent attitude of Jagan and suppression of individuals and opposition parties also caused damage to the YSRC government.

“Though the fear of defeat is causing sleepless nights to the YSRC leaders, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders are still making tall claims for political existence,” Naidu remarked.

Stating that the YSRC had started worrying with the tremendous response to his district visits, he said several leaders of the ruling party understood the fact that nothing, including the muscle and money power could save their party .

“There is a negative talk on the YSRC government in every nook and corner of the State. Though the government is suppressing dissent using police, they are facing confrontation everywhere,” he said.

