Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC leaders well aware of imminent defeat in next elections: Chandrababu

“The fear of defeat is causing sleepless nights to the YSRC leaders, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders are still making tall claims for political existence,” Naidu remarked.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday felt that the ruling YSRC leaders understood the fact that they were finished politically because of the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The YSRC leaders were aware of the irreparable damage caused to the party due of the anti-people policies of Jagan, he observed.

During the one-to-one meetings with TDP constituency incharges held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Naidu opined that the indifferent attitude of Jagan and suppression of individuals and opposition parties also caused damage to the YSRC government.

“Though the fear of defeat is causing sleepless nights to the YSRC leaders, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders are still making tall claims for political existence,” Naidu remarked.

Stating that the YSRC had started worrying with the tremendous response to his district visits, he said several leaders of the ruling party understood the fact that nothing, including the muscle and money power could save their party .

“There is a negative talk on the YSRC government in every nook and corner of the State. Though the government is suppressing dissent using police, they are facing confrontation everywhere,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu YSRC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Inflation signals ease, but worries remain
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Collegium system for top appointments can ensure EC credibility
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP )
Maharashtra: Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Hyderabad.(File Photo | PTI)
Congress crisis more profound than leadership issues,' says political scientist Zoya Hasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp