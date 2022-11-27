253 projects displayed at Poly Tech Fest

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Published: 27th November 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Poly Tech Fest 2022 concluded here on Saturday which was organised by the Technical Education Department. A total of 253 projects were displayed in the three-day fest, among them the State Level first prize of Rs 1 lakh has been awarded to ‘Smart Visually Challenged Stick’ project prepared by team of Government Polytechnic, Chodavaram, Anakapalli.

The Second Prize of Rs 50,000 was won by the Automobile Crash Detection and Intimation project prepared by the team of Rise Krishna Sai, II Shift Polytechnic Ongole and the third prize was presented to 13 projects of different branches.

On Minister of Home Affairs and Disaster Management Taneti Vanitha handed over the cash prize to the winners. She attended as a chief guest along with Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and CEO of AP Innovation Society T Anil Kumar. Taneti Vanitha said that education does not end with scoring marks but education can be acquired with skills.

Minister Jogi Ramesh exhorted the Diploma students that they are going to become Engineers of different branches and national builders. Director C Nagarani congratulated the hard work of participants for designing the projects.

