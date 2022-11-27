Anti Microbial Resistance Declaration released AT two-day global conference

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day global workshop was organised jointly by Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), World Animal Protection (WAP) and the Government of AP on implementing action plans to contain Anti Microbial Resistance (AMR). In the second day of the workshop held here on Saturday, a declaration was released to provide platform for execution of AMR containment measures for the global AMR community.

This declaration is also an appeal to prioritize AMR containment to G20 met which will be held by India in 2023. “Anti-microbial resistance- call for action” report was released by Krishna Babu in presence of Director of Medical Education Dr Vinod kumar, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivasand others.

This report was published by FABA, IFCAI along with other key stake holders. This report provides insights on Integrated Strategies for the containment of AMR for AP Action Plan for Containment of AMR.

