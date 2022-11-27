APSLSA holds meet to sensitise judicial officers on transgender issues

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Due to lack of awareness on legal means to secure their rights, they are deprived of their fundamental rights, she pointed out.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transgender community is one of the most marginalised groups in our society, Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA)  member secretary Judge M Babitha said after inaugurating a workshop on the Rights of Transgender persons.

Voluntary Health Services (VHS) in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and APSLSA conducted the programme on Saturday.

Stating that trans persons face several problems from their family and society, Babitha observed that the stigma associated the community is all-pervasive, affecting their survival and depriving them of their basic entitlements.

The workshop was conducted to sensitise officers of the judiciary on transgender issues, including stigma and discrimination, deprivation of basic rights, and the provisions made in the Supreme Court judgement on The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The APSLSA member secretary further explained that their poor socio-economic status impacts their health and increases their vulnerabilities to HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and STIs (sexually-transmitted infections). Due to lack of awareness on legal means to secure their rights, they are deprived of their fundamental rights, she pointed out.  

VHS deputy director Dr A Vijayaraman facilitated the workshop and the discussions. Coordinator of President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Dr Rajendra Prasad, Ravindra from Department of Differently-abled, Senior Citizens and Transgenders Welfare and judiciary officers from took part in the workshop. A few trans persons shared their personal experiences as well.

