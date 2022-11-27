Build barrage on Krishna instead of bridge: JAC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee coordinator Kamani Venugopal Reddy has urged the Centre and the State government to consider construction of a bridge-cum-barrage on River Krishna in place of the proposed suspension bridge, which has been approved by the Centre. He opined that the barrage will be more beneficial to both Rayalaseema and Telangana regions. Speaking to TNIE, Venugopal Reddy said he wrote a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urging him to reconsider his decision on the suspension bridge. “During YSR regime, plans were afoot to ensure water security to Rayalaseema. After his demise, several plans were put on the back burner. State bifurcation and consequent problems had only made the policy makers ignore the needs of Rayalaseema. Now, we need water in a secured manner and the barrage instead of a suspension bridge across the river on NH 167 will help a lot,” he felt. Venugopal Reddy also urged the State government to consider the proposal for construction of Siddeswaram weir as it will prove a lifeline for Rayalaseema districts, particularly Kurnool and Nandyal.