Jawahar Reddy likely to be next AP chief secy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Sameer Sharma’s tenure as the Chief Secretary to the State is set to end on November 30, speculation on who would succeed him is rife. While names of a few IAS officers are doing the rounds, sources are certain that Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KS Jawahar Reddy would be the next Chief Secretary in all likelihood. Besides sharing a good rapport with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jawahar Reddy, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has held several key posts, including executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Orders announcing the next Chief Secretary will be issued in a day or two. He would take charge on December 1 and will be in service till June-2024, meaning the elections in the State will be held during his tenure.

Giridhar may be in race to be next chief secy

Special Chief Secretaries, including Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Poonam Malakondaiah and R Karikal Valaven, and Union Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane (AP cadre) are some other senior officials who might be the Chief Minister choice, sources noted, but quickly added that Jagan has in the past preferred AP cadre IAS officers on deputation with the Centre for the CS post on two occasions. Except continuing LV Subramanayam, who was appointed as CS by the Election Commission during elections for a few months, other officials, including Neelam Sawhney and Sameer Sharma, were brought to the State from Central deputation and appointed as Chief Secretaries.

Meanwhile, Giridhar Araman called on Jagan on Saturday. Although it has been learnt that Giridhar came to the State to inspect the progress of projects undertaken by the Defence Ministry, the timing of the meeting fuelled speculation that he might also be in the race for the post of the Chief Secretary. Sources are also of the view that the Chief Minster might appoint a senior officer, who would retire in six months or so, to the post and later may opt Jawahar Reddy so that he can continue till elections.

