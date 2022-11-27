Protect Constitution, Chandrababu writes to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Greeting the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the Constitution Day, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called upon them to join hands to protect the Constitution and the rights of people. In an open letter to the public on Saturday, Naidu said, “Ours is a Constitution framed with the lofty goals of providing freedom and equality to all. On the occasion of Constitution Day, let us resolve to fulfil the ambitions of the framers of the Constitution, who gave us the highest Constitution in the world.”

He said he was writing the open letter to the people to protect the rights provided by the Constitution in the face of the pathetic situation in the State. “No matter how good the Constitution is, if the ruler who implements it does not stand up to the people’s expectations, it will produce bad results. No matter how bad the Constitution is, if the ruler who implements it is good, it will yield the best results,” said BR Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Quoting this, he said Ambedkar might have predicted on that day itself about the future leaders like Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh is now ruled against the spirit of the Constitution.

Jagan is ruling with dictatorial tendencies in a democratic country and now total anarchy is prevalent in the State, the TDP chief observed.

People and political parties are being harassed as false cases are being filed against those who speak against the ruling YSRC, Naidu said, adding that political parties do not even have the right to protest on public issues.

Opposition parties are deprived of their right to protest against the high corruption by the ruling party leaders in the State, he alleged.

Expressing serious concern, the TDP chief said the values of the constitution are left to the wind and some corrupt officials are taking the law into their own hands. “They have forgotten the fact that they are accountable to the people,” he observed.

Even the legal system is not an exception to the ruling party leaders as they are levelling allegations even against the judiciary. “Delivery of over 330 verdicts by the courts against the YSRC government in 42 months is a reflection of anti-people governance in the State,” he pointed out.

FUTURE OF STATE IN DANGER: TDP CHIEF

The people should unite and protect the constitutional values, which are not upheld now. Otherwise, the future of the State will be in danger, Naidu said and called upon the people to join hands to protect the Constitution and people’s rights

