Speculation rife over Vizag TDP MLA Ganta’s entry into YSRC soon

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao is conspicuous with his moves. Except for meeting TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam, Ganta abstained from attending the party meetings and also skipped the Assembly sessions.

Recently, he met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan fuelling speculation that he may join the party. However, the TDP leadership has remained tight-lipped on the Ganta episode.

On the other hand, rumours are rife that the former minister may join the ruling YSRC sooner or later. The former minister, who was active politically in his career for several years, has remained silent ever since the YSRC came to power in the State in 2019. Though elected as an MLA from Visakhapatnam North constituency on TDP ticket, he maintained distance from the party activities after the party debacle in the general elections.

At one stage, rumours were floated that Ganta was preparing to join the YSRC. Endorsing the same, YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy hinted that Ganta was in consultation with the party leadership. However, the TDP leader refuted it.

When the agitation opposing the Centre’s move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant intensified, Ganta announced his resignation to his MLA post and also handed over his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker. However, no decision has been taken on his resignation so far.

After remaining silent for some months, he met Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam recently giving indications that he may join Jana Sena. And all of a sudden on Saturday, social media platforms and some of the mainstream media reported that Ganta is all set to join the YSRC soon.

When asked about the entry of Ganta into the YSRC, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said they will welcome whoever comes to join the party. He observed that several leaders are coming forward to join the YSRC attracted by the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “We will welcome all those willing to join the YSRC,” he added.

