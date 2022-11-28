Pawan Kalyan renewed contract with TDP chief, mocks Perni

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) hit back at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against the YSRC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pawan had renewed his contract with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and once again started targeting Jagan, he ridiculed.

Terming Pawan a political hypocrite who kneels before the TDP chief, Nani went hammer and tongs against the JSP chief and mocked at his futile exercise of making a mountain out of molehill at Ippatam for political gains. “Pawan has no consistent policy, except for revolving around the TDP president. Even his fans are wondering why the actor always kneels before Naidu,’’ he remarked.

When the government issued notices and removed staircases of some houses at Ippatam as per the law of the land for road widening, Pawan forced some of the villagers to misrepresent the facts before court, he alleged. Since the curtains are now drawn over his Ippatam drama, Pawan should clarify if he is ready to pay the fine of Rs lakh each imposed by the High Court on 14 petitioners for misrepresenting the facts.

Objecting to the JSP chief’s comment that Amaravati farmers should have agitated like Ippatam villagers, Perni said the actor’s statements were irrelevant and reflected his escapism. “Why did Pawan, who raised an unnecessary hue and cry over Ippatam where nothing happened, maintained stony silence when the places of worship were demolished and crops were burnt at Prasadampadu and Ramavarappadu during the TDP rule,’’ Nani asked.If Pawan has any guts and wits, he should contest all the 175 Assembly seats individually against the YSRC in the 2024 elections, Perni dared the JSP chief.

