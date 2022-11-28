Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan renewed contract with TDP chief, mocks Perni

Objecting to the JSP chief’s comment that Amaravati farmers should have agitated like Ippatam villagers, Perni said the actor’s statements were irrelevant and reflected his escapism. 

Published: 28th November 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC leader Perni Nani. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) hit back at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against the YSRC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pawan had renewed his contract with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and once again started targeting Jagan, he ridiculed.

Terming Pawan a political hypocrite who kneels before the TDP chief, Nani went hammer and tongs against the JSP chief and mocked at his futile exercise of making a mountain out of molehill at Ippatam for political gains. “Pawan has no consistent policy, except for revolving around the TDP president. Even his fans are wondering why the actor always kneels before Naidu,’’ he remarked. 

When the government issued notices and removed staircases of some houses at Ippatam as per the law of the land for road widening, Pawan forced some of the villagers to misrepresent the facts before court, he alleged. Since the curtains are now drawn over his Ippatam drama, Pawan should clarify if he is ready to pay the fine of Rs lakh each imposed by the High Court on 14 petitioners for misrepresenting the facts.

Objecting to the JSP chief’s comment that Amaravati farmers should have agitated like Ippatam villagers, Perni said the actor’s statements were irrelevant and reflected his escapism. “Why did Pawan, who raised an unnecessary hue and cry over Ippatam where nothing happened, maintained stony silence when the places of worship were demolished and crops were burnt at Prasadampadu and Ramavarappadu during the TDP rule,’’ Nani asked.If Pawan has any guts and wits, he should contest all the 175 Assembly seats individually against the YSRC in the 2024 elections, Perni dared the JSP chief. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perni Venkataramaiah Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp