Advocate groups create din at high court

One group supporting the boycott of court work, urged the Chief Justice not to hear the cases today, while other group said they have no objection over collegium’s decision.

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Tension prevailed for some time at the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday when two groups of advocates indulged in heated arguments over boycotting the court work to protest against the Supreme Court collegium’s proposal to transfer Justices B Devanand and D Ramesh. Though advocates of one group obstructed the other group from attending the work, they themselves attended their own cases.

The issue was taken to the notice of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. One group supporting the boycott of court work, urged the Chief Justice not to hear the cases today, while other group said they have no objection over collegium’s decision and would not boycott the court work.

Meanwhile, the High Court Advocates Association informed the Chief Justice that it did not give any call for court boycott. When the advocates of the group supporting boycott raised their voice, the Chief Justice expressed his ire and warned them of initiating contempt of court proceedings if they continued ruckus in the court hall. Refusing to yield to the request not to hear the cases today, the Chief Justice said everyone should respect the collegium’s decision.

