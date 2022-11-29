Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Notification for 6,511 vacancies in police department issued

The preliminary exam for SI posts will be conducted on February 19 and for the constable posts on January 22.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Director General of police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy released the recruitment notification to fill up 6,511 vacancies in the police department on Monday. The notifications were released after the Andhra Pradesh government issued a order instructing to DGP and other officials concerned to kick start the recruitment process for filling up a total of 6,511 posts under various ranks in the police department.

According to the notification, the new vacancies include 411 Sub-Inspector cadre and 6,100 police constable ranks and will be filled in both civil and special armed forces based on the allotment.

According to the recruitment notification, the Sub-Inspector (Civil and Special police) recruitment will be conducted in three steps that includes preliminary written test, physical measurement test and the final written examination.

For constable posts, recruitment will be carried out in two steps which will include preliminary written test and physical measurement test.

“Both men and women are eligible for applying Civil Sub-Inspector and Constable posts, where as men are eligible for Special police (APSP) category. Degree or any other equivalent qualification candidates can apply for the SI post and SSC or equivalent qualification can apply for constables.

The preliminary exam for SI posts will be conducted on February 19 and for the constable posts on January 22. Home guards will be given 15 percent weightage in civil constables whereas 25 percent is given in APSP constables,” DGP said.

