Awareness meet for women staff held in Andhra's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Crimes against Women, an awareness program was conducted on this Act to women employees here on Monday. Guntur district Joint Collector Raja Kumari said that through Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, stern action can be taken against on people those who sexually assault or subject women to any inconvenience at both government and private offices. Raja Kumari said that every women employee should be aware of this act.

She instructed the officials to set up Internal Complaint Committee at every firm to address the complaints of women employees to take required action to resolve them. She also directed them to conduct awareness programs at all government offices and educate women on this act regarding sexual assault.

Deputy collector Lalitha, DRO Chandrasekhar Rao, ICDS PD Manoranjani, DRDA Project Director Hariharanath and other officials were also present on the occasion.

