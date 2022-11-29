Home States Andhra Pradesh

Awareness meet for women staff held in Andhra's Guntur

She instructed the officials to set up Internal Complaint Committee at every firm to address the complaints of women employees to take required action to resolve them.

Published: 29th November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Awareness programs , sexual assault

Awareness programs at all government offices and educate women on this act regarding sexual assault. (Photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Crimes against Women, an awareness program was conducted on this Act to women employees here on Monday. Guntur district Joint Collector Raja Kumari said that through Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, stern action can be taken against on people those who sexually assault or subject women to any inconvenience at both government and private offices. Raja Kumari said that every women employee should be aware of this act.

She instructed the officials to set up Internal Complaint Committee at every firm to address the complaints of women employees to take required action to resolve them. She also directed them to conduct awareness programs at all government offices and educate women on this act regarding sexual assault.

Deputy collector Lalitha, DRO Chandrasekhar Rao, ICDS PD Manoranjani, DRDA Project Director Hariharanath and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Day for the Elimination of Crimes against Women Sexual Harassment
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp