Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man from Srikalahasti gets Shilp Guru award

The 57-yr-old bagged the award for creating Ashta Dikpalakas & Navagrahas, Sri Chakram & Padmavyuham using Kalamkari

Published: 29th November 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal.

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal.

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Velayudham Srinivasulu Reddy from Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district has been awarded the prestigious Shilp Guru award for Kalamkari hand-painting. Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal presented the award to Srinivasulu Reddy in New Delhi on Monday.

Srinivasulu Reddy has received the award for using Kalamkari in creating Ashta Dikpalakas and Navagrahas, Sri Chakram and Padmavyuham. For over four decades, he has been striving hard to keep the art of Kalamkari alive. The 57-year-old has trained over 120 students in his native town.

Sharing his experience with The New Indian Express, he expressed happiness for bagging the highest award in the field. “The award has put more responsibility on me to develop and promote Kalamkari art. Everyone has to encourage the art form and there is a need to protect our culture,” said Srinivasulu Reddy.

Born in a middle-class family, the awardee developed an interest in Kalamkari art as a child.  He learnt the art from Guru Krishna Reddy and underwent training at L Krishnaiah centre.  He then began using Kalamkari to depict mythological stories.

He has carved more than 2,000 noted paintings that were related to religion and nature. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government, too, had presented an award to him in 2004. He received the National Merit award in 2010 and the Lepakshi award in 2014. Srinivasulu Reddy is the second person from Srikalahasti to receive the Shilp Guru award from Srikalahasti for Kalamkari painting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Velayudham Srinivasulu Reddy Shilp Guru award Kalamkari Jagdeep Dhankhar Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp