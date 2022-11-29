Rajini urges industries to partner with Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nathealth Industry Roundtable conference was held in New Delhi on Monday that focused on the comprehensive cancer care implementation strategies, suitable skill development training of the health care professionals across the government sectors and joint roads shows to create awareness on various topics.

Many delegates from Andhra Pradesh attended to the conference including Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini, Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu and Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar.

Rajini said, “The State government has been taking several measures to treat cancer patients by providing health facilities and we are inviting all the industries to partner in the growth of AP and work with us on a transformational journey for mutual benefit.”

Stating that she was pleased to participate in the prominent gathering, she shared the development activities undertaken by the government. Rajini also explained how AP, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, started taking measures to improve the performance of the health sector.

VIJAYAWADA: Nathealth Industry Roundtable conference was held in New Delhi on Monday that focused on the comprehensive cancer care implementation strategies, suitable skill development training of the health care professionals across the government sectors and joint roads shows to create awareness on various topics. Many delegates from Andhra Pradesh attended to the conference including Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini, Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu and Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar. Rajini said, “The State government has been taking several measures to treat cancer patients by providing health facilities and we are inviting all the industries to partner in the growth of AP and work with us on a transformational journey for mutual benefit.” Stating that she was pleased to participate in the prominent gathering, she shared the development activities undertaken by the government. Rajini also explained how AP, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, started taking measures to improve the performance of the health sector.