1,400 temples to come up in weaker section colonies in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana has asserted that the government is committed to the development of temples in the State and every effort is being made in that direction.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said an action plan has been prepared to construct 1,400 temples in weaker sections of colonies across the State in one year's time. “On the directions of the chief minister, we have prepared plans and these temples will be spread over 26 districts,” he said.

According to him, out of 1,400 temples, the endowments department will construct 1,060 temples, while the rest will be built by Samartha Seva Foundation, an NGO. TTD Srivani Trust will be funding Rs 10 lakh per temple. Out of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 8 lakh will be spent on temple construction and the remaining Rs 2 lakh for the installation of idols in the temple.

He clarified that there will not be any role of middlemen in the construction of the temples and no GST will be collected. In case, locals come forward to chip in with donations in addition to Rs 10 lakh, the temple construction will be handed over to them.

In the case of Venkateswara temple, the idol will be provided free of cost by TTD and idols of other gods and goddesses for 25 per cent subsidy.

