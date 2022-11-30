Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,400 temples to come up in weaker section colonies in Andhra Pradesh

In case of Venkateswara temple, the idol will be provided free of cost by TTD and idols of other gods and goddesses for 25% subsidy.

Published: 30th November 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana. (Photo | Twitter, @VoteForKottu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana has asserted that the government is committed to the development of temples in the State and every effort is being made in that direction.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said an action plan has been prepared to construct 1,400 temples in weaker sections of colonies across the State in one year's time. “On the directions of the chief minister, we have prepared plans and these temples will be spread over 26 districts,” he said. 

According to him, out of 1,400 temples, the endowments department will construct 1,060 temples, while the rest will be built by Samartha Seva Foundation, an NGO. TTD Srivani Trust will be funding Rs 10 lakh per temple. Out of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 8 lakh will be spent on temple construction and the remaining Rs 2 lakh for the installation of idols in the temple.

He clarified that there will not be any role of middlemen in the construction of the temples and no GST will be collected. In case, locals come forward to chip in with donations in addition to Rs 10 lakh, the temple construction will be handed over to them.

In the case of Venkateswara temple, the idol will be provided free of cost by TTD and idols of other gods and goddesses for 25 per cent subsidy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottu Satyanarayana temples weaker section colonies
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp