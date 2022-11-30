Home States Andhra Pradesh

2.5L people of Anantapur wait for driving licences

On average, 400 people appear for driving license tests and registration of another 200 vehicles takes place each day requiring 18,400 cards monthly.

By CS Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Around 2.5 lakh people have been waiting for their driving licences and registration certificates (RCs) for their new vehicles for the last 10 months to be delivered from the transport department in the erstwhile Anantapur district. 

Many applied for their driving licenses and registration certificates, and are running around the transport department office as the department has not delivered the physical documents to the applicants for unknown reasons.

As a result, two-wheeler users in the district are being slapped with hectic fines by the police department for failing to produce driving licenses and registration certificates during regular traffic police checking. According to official records, about eight lakh vehicles ply on roads in the district, of which, around 30 per cent of drivers do not possess a valid driving licence. 

It has been learnt that the problem stirred up after the state government decided to withdraw the printing of smart cards citing their printing cost and to replace them with Rs 10 cards and delay in finalising the tender reportedly delayed the supply of these cards to users. 

On average, 400 people appear for driving license tests and registration of another 200 vehicles takes place each day requiring 18,400 cards monthly. It is learnt that the transport department is due to issue 2 lakh driving license cards and another 50,000 registration certificates cards to applicants in the last 10 months.

The state government collects Rs 260 for a learners licence and Rs 490 for a permanent driving license including Rs 30 fee to deliver these cards through speed posts within a week. Earlier, the department use to deliver the driving licenses and registration certificates to users in three days but now even after months, the applicants are yet to receive their documents.

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) Siva Ram Prasad said the department has sent a proposal to supply 2 lakh requisite cards to the transport commissioner. The transport department has supplied 500 cards to users on a priority basis. The Deputy Transport Commissioner said users can produce digital PDF format based licence for police.

2 lakh licences pending
