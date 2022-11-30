BoB holds 394 farmer outreach programmes in AP, Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bank of Baroda organised a Mega Kisan Mela-2022 in Vijayawada on Monday as part of the 5th Edition of the Baroda Kisan Pakhwada, an annual farmer outreach programme.

The programme was designed to help the bank boost engagement with the farming community and create awareness about various Agri products and initiatives taken by the government. The Mega Kisan Mela in Vijayawada was inaugurated by Man Mohan Gupta, Chief General Manager and Zonal Head - of Hyderabad Zone.

Gupta said, “Agriculture is an important sector, generating employment for a large number of people. The meet will enable our farmer customers to get the right assistance when required.” During this year’s Baroda Kisan Pakhwada, 394 branches from Telangana and AP conducted a number of programmes to engage with customers.

