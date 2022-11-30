Centre’s nod for 630 more PG medical seats in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given a green signal for strengthening 11 government medical colleges in the State.

Union Secretary Chandan Kumar has sent a letter to Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu in this regard. Out of the total 688 PG seats proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government, 630 have been approved.

The approved cost for strengthening and upgradation of the government medical colleges under the Phase II of the Centrally-sponsored scheme is Rs 756 crore. Of the total, the share of the Centre is Rs 453.6 crore (60%) and the remaining Rs 302.4 crore (40%) will be borne by the State government.

Speaking to TNIE, Prof Syama Prasad Pigilam, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, said the sanction of 630 new PG seats for the State at once is not a normal thing and the credit definitely goes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He appreciated the team of Andhra Medical College for getting permission for 128 new PG seats out of the total 630 by meeting the standards of the Medical Council of India. Prof Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, a BC leader of YSRC, lauded Jagan for his efforts in getting 630 new PG seats sanctioned for the State.

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given a green signal for strengthening 11 government medical colleges in the State. Union Secretary Chandan Kumar has sent a letter to Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu in this regard. Out of the total 688 PG seats proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government, 630 have been approved. The approved cost for strengthening and upgradation of the government medical colleges under the Phase II of the Centrally-sponsored scheme is Rs 756 crore. Of the total, the share of the Centre is Rs 453.6 crore (60%) and the remaining Rs 302.4 crore (40%) will be borne by the State government. Speaking to TNIE, Prof Syama Prasad Pigilam, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, said the sanction of 630 new PG seats for the State at once is not a normal thing and the credit definitely goes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He appreciated the team of Andhra Medical College for getting permission for 128 new PG seats out of the total 630 by meeting the standards of the Medical Council of India. Prof Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, a BC leader of YSRC, lauded Jagan for his efforts in getting 630 new PG seats sanctioned for the State.