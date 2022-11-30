Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC strikes off contempt plea of ABV against CS

Officer claimed his salary was not paid during his suspension period

Published: 30th November 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday struck off contempt of court petition against Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, filed by senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, accusing the former over non-payment of Rao’s salary for the period of his suspension as directed by the High Court.  

Venkateswara Rao filed the contempt petition, claiming that the act was intentional, holding the chief secretary responsible for it. Hearing the petition, a division bench comprising Justice DVSS Somayajulu and Justice S Subba Reddy said that at the current juncture, the Chief Secretary’s actions can not be described as intentional as Rao’s hearing is still under process. 

Earlier during the case hearing, petitioner counsel B Adinarayana Rao said the High Court has struck off the petitioner's suspension and ordered the government to pay his salary for the period he was suspended. 
“Though Venkateswara Rao was eligible for the pay during his suspension, the government has not paid him, which is a willful violation of the court orders,” added the petitioner’s counsel.  

Sameer Sharma’s advocate V Maheswar Reddy said, “Hearing of the case against AB Venkateswara Rao over security equipment procurement is still under progress. Supreme Court has not dismissed the petition filed by the government challenging the High Court verdict but only pointed out that the suspension of an official can not be more than two years. As per the apex court’s direction, the government has reinstated Rao into service, but demanding the salary for the suspended period as a right can not be allowed.” “It depends on the discretion of the government whether to pay salary to an employee under investigation,” added Maheshwar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma AB Venkateswara Rao senior IPS officer contempt of court petition
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp