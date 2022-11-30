Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s protest campaign in Eluru district today

On the third and final day, he will address a roadshow and a public meeting at Nidadvolu at 3 pm, followed by an interaction with farmers. 

Published: 30th November 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take up the ‘Edemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ campaign in Eluru, East and West Godavari districts from November 30 to December 2. The party rank and file will organise the campaign to protest against the anti-people policies of the YSRC government in their respective districts.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Naidu, who has been going hammer and tongs against the YSRC government, which he described as reverse administration, will highlight how the State and its people are suffering due to the inefficient governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of the campaign. 

The TDP chief will commence his campaign from Vijayarai village in Pedavegi Mandal of Denduluru constituency in Eluru district on Wednesday. He will address a public meeting at 12.30 pm, followed by meetings at Dharmajigudem, Mattamugem and Lingapalem. After a roadshow in Chitnalapudi, he will address another public meeting at Bosu Bomma Centre. 

On the second day, he will visit Polavaram covering several villages in the Assembly constituency. He will address a public meeting at Polavaram at 3 pm. On the third and final day, he will address a roadshow and a public meeting at Nidadvolu at 3 pm, followed by an interaction with farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu Edemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki campaign YSRC government Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp