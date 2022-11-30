Naidu’s protest campaign in Eluru district today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take up the ‘Edemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ campaign in Eluru, East and West Godavari districts from November 30 to December 2. The party rank and file will organise the campaign to protest against the anti-people policies of the YSRC government in their respective districts.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Naidu, who has been going hammer and tongs against the YSRC government, which he described as reverse administration, will highlight how the State and its people are suffering due to the inefficient governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of the campaign.

The TDP chief will commence his campaign from Vijayarai village in Pedavegi Mandal of Denduluru constituency in Eluru district on Wednesday. He will address a public meeting at 12.30 pm, followed by meetings at Dharmajigudem, Mattamugem and Lingapalem. After a roadshow in Chitnalapudi, he will address another public meeting at Bosu Bomma Centre.

On the second day, he will visit Polavaram covering several villages in the Assembly constituency. He will address a public meeting at Polavaram at 3 pm. On the third and final day, he will address a roadshow and a public meeting at Nidadvolu at 3 pm, followed by an interaction with farmers.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take up the ‘Edemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ campaign in Eluru, East and West Godavari districts from November 30 to December 2. The party rank and file will organise the campaign to protest against the anti-people policies of the YSRC government in their respective districts. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Naidu, who has been going hammer and tongs against the YSRC government, which he described as reverse administration, will highlight how the State and its people are suffering due to the inefficient governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of the campaign. The TDP chief will commence his campaign from Vijayarai village in Pedavegi Mandal of Denduluru constituency in Eluru district on Wednesday. He will address a public meeting at 12.30 pm, followed by meetings at Dharmajigudem, Mattamugem and Lingapalem. After a roadshow in Chitnalapudi, he will address another public meeting at Bosu Bomma Centre. On the second day, he will visit Polavaram covering several villages in the Assembly constituency. He will address a public meeting at Polavaram at 3 pm. On the third and final day, he will address a roadshow and a public meeting at Nidadvolu at 3 pm, followed by an interaction with farmers.