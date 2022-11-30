Home States Andhra Pradesh

Set up eco-park in every forest division: Andhra Pradesh minister

Addressing a review meeting with forest department officials at the secretariat, the minister instructed the officials to commence the works pertaining to eco tourism park in Somasila Backwater Area.

Published: 30th November 2022

Andhra Pradesh Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday directed the senior officials of the Forest department to quicken the works to develop an eco-park at every forest division in the State. 

Addressing a review meeting with forest department officials at the secretariat, the minister instructed the officials to commence the works pertaining to the eco-tourism park in Somasila Backwater Area. He suggested the officials take partnerships with NGOs and other organisations that involves in mining activities for the progress of eco-park works.

Officials were directed to fill up the vacant posts of director and curator in the park.  

